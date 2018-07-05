Menu

In Pictures: Harry’s call on youth leadership as Meghan shines at garden party

UK News | Published:

The Duke of Sussex claimed that young people can be a force for change.

The Duke of Sussex has called on young people to become active and help tackle the biggest issues facing the world today.

Harry made the impassioned plea as he hosted a garden party to bring an end to the Commonwealth Secretariat’s week-long Youth Leadership workshop.

Joined by wife Meghan, the duke claimed that young people can be a force for change, citing the way smartphone technology has changed healthcare and the way plastic pollution and efforts to curb it have shot to the top of the green agenda.

Harry and Meghan arrive to meet youngsters at Marlborough House in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception
Harry urged young people to tackle some of the biggest issues facing the planet including health care, governance and climate change (Yui Mok/PA)
The royal couple were accompanied by Commonwealth secretary general Baroness Scotland at the event (Yui Mok/PA)
Harry and Meghan met guests in a garden party including musical entertainment (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry was appointed Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by the Queen in April (Yui Mok/PA)
Harry cited smartphone technology as a driving force in change in the world (Yui Mok/PA)
Harry and Meghan had met young students, scientists, lawyers and activists on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)
Harry and Meghan are due to take a tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga later this year (Yui Mok/PA)
