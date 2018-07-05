In Pictures: Harry’s call on youth leadership as Meghan shines at garden party

The Duke of Sussex has called on young people to become active and help tackle the biggest issues facing the world today.

Harry made the impassioned plea as he hosted a garden party to bring an end to the Commonwealth Secretariat’s week-long Youth Leadership workshop.

Joined by wife Meghan, the duke claimed that young people can be a force for change, citing the way smartphone technology has changed healthcare and the way plastic pollution and efforts to curb it have shot to the top of the green agenda.

"Meghan and I are incredibly excited to meet so many of you representing the future of the Commonwealth."— The Duke of Sussex, #CommonwealthYouth Ambassador pic.twitter.com/pBrl1tjzYr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 5, 2018

Harry was appointed Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by the Queen in April (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry and Meghan had met young students, scientists, lawyers and activists on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)

We can’t wait to see you in action in your home countries and learn about what you’re doing to better the Commonwealth, and the world, in 2040 and beyond."— The Duke of Sussex, #CommonwealthYouth Ambassador pic.twitter.com/jjP6xZ5EQr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 5, 2018