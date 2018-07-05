Charles joins hospital staff to mark 70 years of the NHS

The Prince of Wales has visited a Welsh hospital to mark 70 years of the NHS.

Charles attended Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale, South Wales, to celebrate the anniversary with patients and staff.

During a garden party, he recounted how he received treatment for a broken arm after falling from his horse during a game of polo.

Charles arrives at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan (Chris Jackson/PA)

Jessica Thomas, 33, a clinical specialist physiotherapist, spoke to the prince after offering a ride on an exercise bike.

Charles, dressed in a suit, replied: “No thank you, not today,” before chatting to the physiotherapy team.

Miss Thomas said: “He was lovely. He had broken his arm previously – he said he was caught between two horses.

“He said he had a wonderful physio. He came home with a sling and the physio told him first of all to get rid of the sling and keep moving.

“He was saying how important it is to keep everybody moving. I said, ‘absolutely, that’s the key to life’.”

She described Charles’s visit as “absolutely wonderful” and said it had provoked much excitement among staff.

Charles meets patients sat the hospital (Chris Jackson/PA)

The 107-bed unit serves the local population of Blaenau Gwent and provides general inpatient and mental health beds as well as radiology, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

There are a range of outpatient services including a birthing suite and minor injuries unit.

When Charles arrived at the hospital, which opened in October 2010, he was greeted by staff including mental health nurses.

He asked the group: “Did you all have your babies here?” to which they laughed and replied: “No sir, we’re all in our 50s.”

Charles meets an ambulance crew on the fourth day of his tour of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)

He later spoke to volunteers including retired factory worker Mike Edmunds, 73.

“He complimented my jacket,” Mr Edmunds said. “I told him it was 50p in a charity shop. He said, ‘I’ll have to get myself one of those’.”

Schoolchildren sang Happy Birthday to the NHS and also to Charles – who will turn 70 in November – as he cut a cake in the hospital.