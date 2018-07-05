Menu

Carney: England World Cup win would be ‘unadulterated good’ for UK economy

UK News | Published:

The Bank of England governor joked that he will start wearing waistcoats like England boss Gareth Southgate.

Colombia v England – FIFA World Cup 2018 – Round of 16 – Spartak Stadium

A Three Lions win at the World Cup would be an “unalloyed, unadulterated absolute good” for the UK economy, the Bank of England governor has said.

Speaking at a Northern Powerhouse Business Summit in Newcastle, Mark Carney joked that he will start wearing waistcoats like England football boss Gareth Southgate.

Mr Carney, who was wearing a Three Lions lapel badge, was asked by a delegate about the economic impact of an England win.

He replied: “It would be an unalloyed, unadulterated absolute good.

“Everything would be good.”

Mr Carney praised the England team’s work ethic, humility and its innovation, adding: “This is a pleasure to watch right now, so we are all behind them.”

When the event host said “In Gareth we trust”, Mr Carney replied: “I will get my waistcoat this afternoon.”

