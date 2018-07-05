British pair hoping for more Wimbledon success as thunderstorms forecast

Britain’s Kyle Edmund and Johanna Konta will be in action at Wimbledon on Thursday, hoping to secure some home representation in the third round.

Edmund, 23, will face American Bradley Klahn, while Konta will play Dominika Cibulkova.

The pair will be hoping for uninterrupted play, after rain delays on Wednesday evening saw a number of matches suspended and then resumed.

The Met Office forecasts a warm and sunny start to the day with temperatures reaching 27C, but it also forecasts thunderstorms for the early evening.

Another Brit to watch is 21-year-old Katie Boulter, who faces Japan’s Naomi Osaka.

Also in action on day four of the Championships is Rafael Nadal, who takes on Mikhail Kukushkin, while Novak Djokovic faces Horacio Zeballos.