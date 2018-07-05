Britain’s Wimbledon survivor Kyle Edmund hoping to emulate World Cup success

Kyle Edmund is the last Brit standing in the Wimbledon singles’ draw having successfully secured his place in the third round.

The 23-year-old’s win over American Bradley Klahn sets up a tough clash with Novak Djokovic on Saturday.

But he is hoping Wimbledon bosses will be kind to him with the match scheduling as his third-round game on Saturday could conflict with the 3pm kick-off in England’s World Cup quarter-final game against Sweden.

Dominika Cibulkova celebrates her win against Johanna Konta (John Walton/PA)

He said of the Wimbledon scheduling: “I don’t know who does it, but I am sure they will factor it in.

“I don’t mind either way, obviously I am a tennis player, so I am here to do my job first.

“Hopefully it will be a success for both of us, England and myself.”

Edmund added: “It will just be interesting to hopefully get to watch the match.”

Johanna Konta crashed out of the championships on Thursday, losing 6-3 6-4 to Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova on Thursday on Centre Court.

Pippa Matthews in the royal box (John Walton/PA)

Watching the matches from the Royal Box was the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Matthews.

She arrived smiling with their brother James Middleton, wearing a cream lace dress and blue wedge heels.

Also in the royal box were cricketer Alastair Cook, actress Lesley Manville and ex-prime minister Sir John Major.

Another Briton in action was 21-year-old Katie Boulter who lost her second round match against Japan’s Naomi Osaka on court two.