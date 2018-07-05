Aquarium staff bid to reel in stolen 6ft mackerel statue

Staff at an aquarium are said to be “gutted” following the theft of a 6ft mackerel statue nicknamed Big Mac.

The popular model of the fish has stood guard outside St Andrews Aquarium for the last four years.

However, staff noticed the eye-catching statue was not in its usual spot after last Friday’s graduation festivities in the town.

Aquarium bosses have now launched an appeal to see the statue safely returned, and say no questions will be asked if Big Mac makes its way home.

Managing director John Mace said: “Big Mac went missing from outside the aquarium overnight on Friday June 29 and he was last seen heading in the direction of the town centre.

“He’s quite heavy and it would probably have taken two or three people to lift him.

“Staff are gutted by his disappearance and we would love to have him back home.

“Any information leading to his recovery would be gratefully received.”

Police Scotland confirmed they have received a report surrounding the incident.