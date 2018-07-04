Teenager arrested after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Liverpool

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old was stabbed to death.

Merseyside Police said the teenager, from Gateacre in Liverpool, was being interviewed following the incident in Belle Vale Road.

Officers were called to the scene, opposite a field near a disused railway bridge, at about 9pm on Tuesday evening.

A 17-year-old male from Gateacre has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 16-year-old boy after a stabbing on Belle Vale Rd, #Gateacre last night. Anyone with info DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111. https://t.co/lMWQD5FfnV pic.twitter.com/uefuhG12VP — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) July 4, 2018

The injured boy was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Residents of the leafy street in Gateacre said the incident happened as England prepared to take penalties in their World Cup match against Colombia.

Neighbour Darcy Hartley, 74, said she heard raised voices outside at about 9pm.

“I was just watching the game and I heard the noise,” she said. “It sounded like a large group of boys. Then a lot of police turned up.

“I walk my dog every day and I usually see boys smoking in the path which leads to the park.

“Sometimes they fight amongst each other.”

The teenager was found after emergency services were called to Belle Vale Road in Gateacre, Liverpool, on Tuesday evening (Peter Byrne/PA)

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “I only realised something was happening when I saw police and paramedics.

“It was just near the end of the match, before the penalties.

“I went out and had a look and could see the lad being treated by paramedics just over the road.

“It’s terrible, it seems to be getting worse. Life is cheap these days, with people carrying knives around.”

On Wednesday morning, a large section of the road, which runs past a park, was cordoned off and a blue forensic tent was in the road.

Forensic officers were examining the area.

Police are appealing for information to help the murder investigation (Peter Byrne/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent Chris Green said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone who might have any information on this tragic incident.

“We are asking anyone who saw the incident itself, or anything suspicious in the vicinity of Belle Vale Road, and the field opposite Woodholme Court around 9pm last night, to come forward.

A murder investigation is underway after the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Belle Vale Road #BelleVale last night. If you have any info, contact @MerPolCC, call 101 reference 1295 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111. See link for more https://t.co/S94eOkMr45 pic.twitter.com/FHJbc7p4Hv — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) July 4, 2018

“In particular, we would like to speak to a male and female who we believe administered first aid to the victim shortly after the incident.

“We also want to appeal to anyone who was passing through Belle Vale Road at around 9pm who may have dash-cam footage showing any of the events before or after incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolHQ, call 101 with reference 1295 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555111.