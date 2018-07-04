Murder probe after boy, 16, fatally stabbed in Liverpool

A murder investigation is under way after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Liverpool.

The teenager was found after emergency services were called to Belle Vale Road at about 9pm on Tuesday, and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A murder investigation is underway after the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Belle Vale Road #BelleVale last night. If you have any info, contact @MerPolCC, call 101 reference 1295 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111. See link for more https://t.co/S94eOkMr45 pic.twitter.com/FHJbc7p4Hv — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) July 4, 2018

Residents of the leafy street in Gateacre said the incident happened as England prepared to take penalties in their World Cup match against Colombia.

Neighbour Darcy Hartley, 74, said she heard raised voices outside at about 9pm.

“I was just watching the game and I heard the noise,” she said. “It sounded like a large group of boys. Then a lot of police turned up.

“I walk my dog every day and I usually see boys smoking in the path which leads to the park. Sometimes they fight amongst each other.”

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “I only realised something was happening when I saw police and paramedics.

“It was just near the end of the match, before the penalties.

“I went out and had a look and could see the lad being treated by paramedics just over the road.

“It’s terrible, it seems to be getting worse. Life is cheap these days, with people carrying knives around.”

On Wednesday morning, a large section of the road, which runs past a park, was cordoned off and a blue forensic tent was in the road.

Detective Chief Inspector Bev Hyland, of Merseyside Police, said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation into this tragic incident in which a young life has been taken. We are working to try and establish exactly what happened last night.

“I want to appeal to anyone who saw the incident itself, or anything suspicious in the vicinity of Belle Vale Road, and the park opposite Woodholme Court, to come forward.

“We also want to appeal to anybody who stopped to assist and may not have yet spoken to police, and anyone passing through Belle Vale Road who may have dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolHQ, call 101 with reference 1295 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555111.