In Pictures: Queen hosts garden party while prince plays with trains

UK News | Published:

The Queen, wearing a floral dress and a pink hat, was introduced to a number of guests including Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Around 8,000 people have attended the annual royal garden party held in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The Queen arrives for the garden party (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Queen, wearing a floral dress and a pink hat, was introduced to a number of guests including Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attended (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir described meeting the Queen as “pretty special” following their chat about his efforts to fundraise for a cure for motor neurone disease.

The Queen meets former Scotland ruby player Doddie Weir (Jane Barlow/PA)
Garden party in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Queen looked splendid in a pink floral outfit (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales took to the controls of a model railway as he celebrated 150 years of the Heart of Wales line.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in Llandovery (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Charles told model rail enthusiasts how he had been given a layout of Gibraltar during a visit there in 1954.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Camilla and Charles on tour (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He described how trains on his model went through tunnels as he admired sets on display at Llandovery Railway Station.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Outside at Llandovery Railway Station (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The station is one of the earliest built on the Heart of Wales Railway line and links the market town to Llanelli and Swansea, as well as Shrewsbury.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Time to see the real thing (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
The prince meets young well-wishers (Andrew Matthews/PA)
