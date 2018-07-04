Menu

Football tensions emerge for Kyle Edmund at Wimbledon

UK News | Published:

The British ace has a Swedish coach.

Kyle Edmund

Kyle Edmund and his coach are facing an unprecedented problem with their national allegiances.

The 23-year-old arrived at Wimbledon practice courts on Wednesday wearing an England football shirt, having cheered on the home-side during their penalty shoot-out victory over Colombia.

However, his Swedish coach Fredrik Rosengren turned up in his own national team’s kit, prompting Edmund to tweet a photo of them jokingly sparring.

He wrote: “When your coach is a Swede and you tell him it’s coming home… let’s go @England!”

England face Sweden in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

But both men may miss out on watching the match, with Edmund scheduled for a third-round match on Saturday if he wins his match on Thursday.

