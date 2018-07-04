Celebrity chefs among stars drawn to Wimbledon for tennis treats

Celebrity chefs were among those watching Centre Court on Wednesday as Serena Williams and Roger Federer continued their Wimbledon campaigns.

Michel Roux Jr and his wife arrived in good spirits before making their way to the members’ area.

They were followed shortly after by another Michelin-starred chef – Marcus Wareing – and his wife Jane.

Marcus Wareing and his wife Jane at Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA)

Wearing statement red shoes, Wareing said he was excited for a day of tennis.

He added: “Last time we watched Federer, and we really, really enjoyed that – to see him play was fantastic and it will be nice to watch him again.”

Wareing said he had been up watching England’s clash with Colombia in the World Cup and that it was a “great feeling” to have won.

Ms Wareing said she was also looking forward to seeing the only Brit in action on day three of the Championships – Katie Swan.

However, Swan crashed out of the tournament losing 6-0, 6-3 to Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Regular Wimbledon attendees Michael and Carole Middleton – the Duchess of Cambridge’s parents – were also seen arriving ahead of play starting.

Actor Will Poulter was among the names watching Karolina Pliskova and Victoria Azarenka going head to head on Centre Court.