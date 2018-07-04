Menu

Amesbury pair exposed to nerve agent Novichok, say police

The couple are in a critical condition.

The substance which has left two people critically ill in Amesbury was nerve agent Novichok, police have confirmed.

Both patients remain in a critical condition in hospital, although nobody else has presented with signs of exposure to the nerve agent, Met Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergencies committee on Thursday, Downing Street said.

