What the papers say – July 3
Prime Minister’s Brexit woes, England’s World Cup chance and Thailand cave rescue make the Tuesday front pages.
A Tory bust-up over the Prime Minister’s Brexit peace offer, England’s Colombian World Cup clash and the discovery of 12 boys and the football coach in a flooded Thailand cave lead Tuesday’s papers.
The Times says Theresa May’s attempt to establish a Cabinet ceasefire over Brexit was plunged into chaos amid infighting and suspicions over a compromise on the customs union.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson publicly backed Jacob Rees-Mogg after the eurosceptic MP warned the PM she risks the collapse of her Government if she gives too much ground to Brussels, Daily Telegraph reports.
Meanwhile the Daily Express says “senior Tories” have made it clear they are prepared to bring down the Government if Mrs May compromises on Brexit.
The Sun and the Daily Mirror lead with England’s first knockout match of the World Cup against Colombia on Tuesday.
The i leads with the Thailand cave rescue, which also features on several other front pages.
In other news, the Financial Times leads with an announcement that Tesco is to join forces with French retailer Carrefour to cut costs.
The Guardian reports that the Government is close to increasing fuel duty for the first time in eight years.
The Daily Mail leads with its campaign to reform business rates.
And The Independent says there has been a surge in the number of prison officers resigning from the jobs in the last two years.
