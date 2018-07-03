Advertising
In Video: Drone footage captures huge field fire in Buckinghamshire
The A404 was closed due to heavy smoke after the blaze broke out in Little Marlow.
Drone footage has emerged of a field fire which broke out in Buckinghamshire.
The blaze spread to some industrial units after spreading from Pump Lane South in Little Marlow.
The A404 was closed due to drifting smoke before firefighters brought the blaze under control.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.