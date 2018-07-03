Menu

In Video: Drone footage captures huge field fire in Buckinghamshire

The A404 was closed due to heavy smoke after the blaze broke out in Little Marlow.

Buckinghamshire fire

Drone footage has emerged of a field fire which broke out in Buckinghamshire.

The blaze spread to some industrial units after spreading from Pump Lane South in Little Marlow.

The A404 was closed due to drifting smoke before firefighters brought the blaze under control.

