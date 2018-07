Thousands of football fans ventured out to cheer on England in the sunshine as the UK heatwave continued.

Fans in Brighton headed for the beach (Gareth Fuller/PA)

They gathered to watch the match at Luna Beach Cinema (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Refreshments were on hand as fans prepared to celebrate or commiserate (Gareth Fuller/PA)

One downside to the outdoor experience… sun gets in your eyes (Gareth Fuller/PA)

England fans were in fine voice for the national anthem (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A bird’s-eye view of the sun-soaked scene in Brighton (Steve Parsons/PA)

Fans react at Luna Beach Cinema (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Cheers in Brighton as England score (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Meanwhile in Bermondsey, south London, England fans embraced their Colombian counterparts (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Fans gather at the lavishly decorated Kirby Estate (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Fans cheer on their heroes (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The colourful scene in Bermondsey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)