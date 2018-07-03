How does this year’s heatwave compare with summer 1976?

The heatwave that hit the UK in the summer of 1976 was one of the longest in living memory and triggered the most significant drought for at least the last 150 years.

How does this year’s hot spell compare so far?

– In 1976, there were 15 consecutive days when temperatures reached 32C (89.6F) or higher somewhere in the UK, according to the Met Office. So far this year, there have been only two consecutive days when temperatures have hit 32C or higher: June 28 and June 29.

– The highest temperature recorded in June 1976 was 35.6C (96.1F), in Southampton on the 28th. The highest temperature recorded in June 2018 was 33.2C (91.7F) in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire – coincidentally also on the 28th of the month.

– The average maximum daily temperature in June 1976 was 19.9C (67.8F). Provisional figures suggest June 2018 also had an average maximum temperature of 19.9C. This is the second highest figure since records began in 1910 – the highest being 20.6C (69.1F) for June 1940.

(PA Graphics)

– The average mean daily temperature in June 1976 was 15C (59F). This is still the highest since records began. The provisional figure for June 2018 is 14.8C (58.6F), which would rank as the third highest on record.

– June 2018 was sunnier than June 1976. An average of 239.9 hours of sunshine were recorded across the UK in June 2018, compared with 205.5 hours in June 1976.

– June 2018 was also drier than June 1976. Average rainfall across the UK totalled 37.5mm in June 1976. The provisional figure for this year is 35.4mm, which would make June 2018 the ninth driest on record.