Couple clash as England meet Colombia in World Cup

England and Colombia are not usually considered to be the fiercest of rivals but that all changed for one couple after the two teams drew each other in the World Cup.

Three Lions fan Tony Hayward and Los Cafeteros supporter Lina Ramirez were entering Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, each wearing the colours of their respective home nations.

The couple said they simply had to get hold of a ticket once the round of 16 clash emerged.

Mr Hayward, who is originally from London, said: “It’s going to be an interesting game.

“We were actually in Colombia watching Colombia on the TV with a lot of other people when we realised what was going to happen. And we thought ‘we’ve got to go’.

”We found a few friends who managed to get hold of a couple for us.

“I think we’re going to win easily – 2-0.”

Ms Ramirez, who is originally from Ocana, in Colombia, disagreed with her husband’s assessment and, referring to England’s 6-1 demolition of Panama, joked: ‘This is Colombia, not Panama.”

“It’s going to be a great game. I’m looking forward to it.

“We’ll see, we are going to win.”

Asked about the fact that star player James Rodriguez was an injury doubt to start the game, she rattled off a list of other big names, saying: “Yerry Mina – brilliant. (Radamel) Falcao, (Juan) Cuadrado, I mean I can continue.”

Mr Hayward was forced to concede, saying: “They’ve got a very good side.”

Asked if they would be on speaking terms after the match, he added: “It depends how bad it is I think.”

She replied: “We’ll decide on the way.

“I’ll be very happy either way really because my son is English.

“I will be very happy if Colombia manage to get that far (to the final) – it will be the first time, it would be amazing.”

The couple, who have been married for three years, now live in Spain.