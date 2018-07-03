British soldier dies on tour of Estonia

A soldier has died from a “non-battle injury” while serving with the British Army in Estonia, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Private Reece Miller are not yet known.

The MoD confirmed his death on Tuesday.

The Yorkshire Regiment is sad to announce the death of Private Reece Miller, a stalwart member of #1YORKS and a veteran of the Afghan conflict, who has died as a result of Non Battle Injury sustained whilst on duty in Estonia. Our thoughts are with his wife and family. #FFTB pic.twitter.com/OE3ylFbdJT — Yorkshire Regiment (@YORKS_REGT) July 3, 2018

In a statement, it said: “It is with great sadness that the British Army must confirm the death of Private Reece Miller from the 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment (1 YORKS) as a result of a non-battle injury while serving in Estonia.

“The incident is currently under investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

More than 800 British military personnel were deployed to Estonia in February this year to counter what Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said was “the intensifying aggression aimed at Britain and our allies from the Russian State”.

Advertising

The regiment’s Facebook page was inundated with tributes to the late soldier, with many praising his sense of humour and “infectious grin”.

Sam Cooper said: “Top lad was a privilege to serve with this man rest easy brother you will be missed.”

Christopher Keith Allen wrote: “That’s the Miller I remember – infectious grin and gentleman’s whit. Bless you and your loved ones – at the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember you Reece, we will remember you.”

Andrew Kingspan Barker added: “What a legend and such a great man always smiling my thoughts are with his family the most such a sad lost R.I.P brother see you on the Re-org.”

Joshua Marron wrote: “Savage lad always had something to laugh about, was a privilege to work with you. My love to the family Stand Easy Miller, We Will Remember you.”