What the papers say – July 2

Rising political temperature over Brexit, a chill on the high street and the heat wave make headlines on Monday’s papers.

The Times leads with a report that Theresa May’s chief Brexit negotiator, Oliver Robbins, has told ministers that they will not strike a bespoke trade deal with the EU.

May piles pressure on Brexiteer ministers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/e71lb3donV — The Times of London (@thetimes) July 1, 2018

Meanwhile leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has written in the Daily Telegraph warning that the Prime Minister must deliver the Brexit she promised or risk collapsing the Government.

Monday’s TELEGRAPH – Mogg: Give us a real Brexit or face coup #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/yzhbSv0Rsp — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) July 1, 2018

The i says the outcome of a meeting of ministers over Brexit at Chequers on Friday could throw Mrs May’s future into question.

The Daily Mirror runs with the death of a young girl at a Norfolk beach after an inflatable trampoline reportedly exploded in hot weather.

Advertising

The tragedy also leads the Daily Star, which reports that the four-year-old was “catapulted” from the inflatable.

Monday’s STAR: Beach girl dies as bouncy castle explodes #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/2zmwZbISyR — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) July 1, 2018

The Daily Express says the hot weather could raise the need for a hosepipe ban in England in the coming days.

Advertising

Monday’s EXPRESS: Hose bans ‘in days’ as Britain dries up #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/WiliYt4g4x — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) July 1, 2018

The head of the National Audit Office, the public spending watchdog, has told The Guardian that the NHS will need far greater financial support than the boost announced by the Prime Minister.

Guardian front page, Monday 2 July 2018: NHS funding boost not enough, spending watchdog warns May pic.twitter.com/qxsycv3zp4 — The Guardian (@guardian) July 1, 2018

The Daily Mail has launched a campaign for business rates to be reformed after a report revealed 50,000 retail jobs were lost in the first six months of 2018.

The Sun leads with the separation of singers Cheryl and Liam Payne after a two-and-a-half year relationship.

Tomorrow's front page: Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne have broken up after a 2 and a half year relationship pic.twitter.com/QVVeb1YkRY — The Sun (@TheSun) July 1, 2018

The Financial Times leads with warnings from Brussels over US president Donald Trump’s threats to impose punitive tariffs on car imports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 2 Julyhttps://t.co/yZHER3tGTn pic.twitter.com/qe2NjjikS4 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 1, 2018

And The Independent reports on allegations that the children of immigrants have been treated as “cash cows” by the Home Office, as it costs them significant sums to obtain citizenship.