West End choreographer Dame Gillian Lynne dies aged 92

Renowned choreographer Dame Gillian Lynne, whose credits included the hugely successful Cats and Phantom Of The Opera musicals, has died aged 92.

Her husband, actor Peter Land, said she died at the Princess Grace Hospital in Marylebone, central London, on Sunday evening.

Rest In Peace my darling Gillie. I am heartbroken to write that Dame Gillian Lynne DBE & my dearest wife & friend & love for 40 years passed away at 6.20pm tonight 1st July 2018 at the Princess Grace Hospital. She leaves behind a huge legacy&is adored by many espec @peterland_uk pic.twitter.com/Rn3182mRPt — Dame Gillian Lynne (@Gillian_Lynne) July 1, 2018

“She leaves behind a huge legacy & is adored by many,” he said in a tribute on Twitter to his “dearest wife & friend & love for 40 years”.

A major influence on dance and musical theatre, Dame Gillian was best known for her work with Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Farewell dearest Gillie, three generations of the British musical owe so much to you. With love, Andrew — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) July 1, 2018

The composer and impresario wrote on Twitter: “Farewell dearest Gillie, three generations of the British musical owe so much to you. With love, Andrew”.

RIP Dear Gillie… you supported and inspired me from the very beginning… your spirit & love of dance & dancers lives on in all of us who share that love ❤️ @Gillian_Lynne #DameGillianLynne all love to @peterland_uk x pic.twitter.com/g2jzQwNaGf — Matthew Bourne (@SirMattBourne) July 1, 2018

Fellow choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne also paid tribute, tweeting: “RIP Dear Gillie … you supported and inspired me from the very beginning … your spirit & love of dance & dancers lives on in all of us who share that love.”

Dame Gillian also directed more than 50 productions in the West End and on Broadway and received two Olivier Awards.

Dame Gillian Lynne after receiving her honour from the Princess Royalat Buckingham Palace (John Stillwell/PA)

She was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to dance and musical theatre in 2014.

In June, Lord Lloyd Webber renamed his New London Theatre The Gillian Lynne Theatre.

It was the first West End theatre to be named after a woman.