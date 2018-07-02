Advertising
Probe after man’s body found at house in Cork
The death of the man, found in Douglas, is being treated as suspicious.
The body of a man in his 60s has been found at a house in Cork.
Gardai are treating the death as suspicious and are currently at the scene in the Galway’s Lane area of Douglas in the south of the city.
The alarm was raised at around 8am on Monday.
The scene has been sealed off as investigators examine the area.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.