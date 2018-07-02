Police ‘should have created reports over mentally ill man who went on to kill’

Two police officers have told an inquest they should have created reports detailing that a mentally ill man was vulnerable months before he killed an academic in a frenzied knife attack.

Femi Nandap is serving an indefinite hospital order for fatally stabbing Dr Jeroen Ensink, 41, as the lecturer left his home in Islington, north London, to post cards announcing the birth of his daughter in December 2015.

Police had been told that the foreign student was receiving psychiatric treatment at home in Nigeria while on bail awaiting trial for possessing a knife and assaulting an officer, which the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped six days before Dr Ensink’s death.

That decision is among the questions that Dr Ensink’s widow, Nadja Ensink-Teich, wants answered, St Pancras Coroner’s Court heard on Monday.

In a statement, she asked: “How can it be Mr Nandap, apparently so mentally unwell, was armed with a knife and was at liberty on the day he killed my husband?”

Femi Nandap, who killed Dr Jeroen Ensink in late 2015 (Met Police/PA)

The Metropolitan Police arrested Nandap at his sister’s house in Belsize Park, north-west London, after receiving reports he had intimidated the public while carrying a knife in May 2015.

He fought with one of the officers, punching him and trying to bite his nose before relenting when a Taser was drawn.

Under questioning from Coroner Mary Hassell, police constables Adam Wellings and Stephen McDonagh both said that in “hindsight” they should have created Merlin reports, which would have flagged Nandap’s vulnerability with authorities and could have seen him get help before he killed.

Both laid some blame on the violent incident they had both just endured.

Pc Wellings also said he was “disappointed and confused” by the decision not to prosecute Nandap, for attacking him and carrying a knife.

In December 2016 the officer received a letter from a deputy chief crown prosecutor apologising for the “incorrect” decision not to pursue the assault charge after a review by a senior manager.

The jury heard Nandap had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, having suffered hallucinations and believing he was a “Messiah” who could communicate telepathically.

Dr Ensink had been posting cards hailing the birth of his daughter when he was attacked (Met Police/PA)

Ms Ensink-Teich wept when the court was told how off-duty special constable Maria Hegarty heard cries of “help me, help me” from her home before finding the killer standing over Dr Ensink.

A post-mortem examination found the Dutch academic at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine died of shock and haemorrhage, as well as multiple stab wounds to the chest and back.

While on conditional bail, Nandap returned to Nigeria where he was treated with anti-psychotic drugs and his sister told police he was not fit to travel because he was suffering from depression and psychosis.

Nandap, 25, who was in the country to study at the London School of Economics, admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was treated at Broadmoor psychiatric hospital.

The inquest, expected to last three weeks, will resume on Tuesday.