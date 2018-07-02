Party appeal over fatal crash in Leeds

Police investigating a crash in Leeds that left four young men dead have appealed for information about a party they may have attended before the incident.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the identities of those who died in the collision in the early hours of Saturday morning as Caelan Megson, 21, Brandon Frew, 19, Declan Grove, 19, and Matt Walshaw, 18.

All were from the Horsforth area of the city.

The men were among six occupants of a grey Seat Leon that was in collision with a grey Seat Alhambra private hire vehicle on the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road, near to the junction with Bank Gardens, Horsforth, at about 2.40am on Saturday.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, who were passengers in the same car, were left seriously injured, police said.

On Monday, a force spokesman said that the 16-year-old is no longer in a critical condition and is now described as serious but stable.

The 17-year-old’s injuries were not considered life threatening and she continues to recover in hospital.

Declan Grove, 19, who is one of the four young men that died in the collision (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

The driver of the Alhambra, a 42-year-old man from Bradford, also remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the spokesman said.

Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Inquiry Team, said: “We believe the people that were travelling in the Leon had left a party at a house in the area shortly before the collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who was at that party and saw those involved and has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Over the weekend, police said that early indications were that the Leon was “travelling at speed at the time of the collision”.