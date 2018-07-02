Menu

Advertising

Man faces murder charge over Belfast death

UK News | Published:

The 21-year-old has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

PSNI emblem

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a father of one in Belfast.

Robert Edward Joseph Molloy Jones, 30, was fatally injured in an incident in the Parkmount Street area of north Belfast just after 9pm on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Mr Jones had been living close to where the fatal incident happened but he was originally from Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The accused has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News