Man arrested over body discovery in Co Cork

A man aged in his 20s has been arrested by Gardai investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Co Cork.

The man aged in his 60s was found at a house at around 8.30am on Monday.

The scene in Galway’s Lane, Douglas, in the south of the city remains sealed off as investigators examine the area.

Gardai, who are treating the death as suspicious, arrested the man on Monday afternoon in Cork.

Officers have appealed for witnesses (Julien Behal/PA)

He has been detained at Togher Garda Station.

The alarm was raised following the discovery of the body on Monday morning.

The State Pathologist has been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place on Tuesday.

Gardai have appealed for anyone who was in the Galway’s Lane area between 10pm on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday to contact Togher station.