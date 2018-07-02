Katie Swan gives UK tennis fans a lift on day one at Wimbledon

Britain has its first player through to the second round of Wimbledon after Katie Swan beat a player ranked 165 places above her.

The 19-year-old world number 201 pulled off a straights set win against Irina-Camelia Begu.

Her win comes after compatriots Liam Broady and Harriet Dart crashed out of the tournament earlier on Monday.

With shots like these, no wonder the second round awaits… ? British wild card @Katieswan99 advances for the first time at #Wimbledon with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Irina-Camelia Begu pic.twitter.com/IZ4lKg1j3D — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2018

The grounds were bathed in sunshine as temperatures hit a high of 29C (84.3F), making it a very hot day for fans visiting the Championships.

Spectators on Murray mound shelter from the sun (Nigel French/PA)

While many queued for a coveted show court ticket, others were content with sitting on Henman Hill and enjoying the weather as they sipped on chilled beverages or ate ice cream.

As usual Wimbledon saw a celebrity crowd attend on the opening day of play, with Sir Cliff Richard, Ellie Goulding and Sir Jackie Stewart among those in attendance for a tournament without former champion Andy Murray who is recovering from injury.

Sir Cliff said: “It is a shame about (Andy) Murray, but I think it is probably a good idea.

“He can repair and prepare for the American (US Open).

Roger Federer celebrates his win against Dusan Lajovic (Steven Paston/PA)

“The fact is we have got some other players coming through, Johanna Konta has been doing really well and it is good for the public to have some people to cheer for.

“Murray is a disappointment for me, he’s my favourite, but I think it is for the best.”

Roger Federer, who was sporting a kit by new sponsor Uniqlo, was the first to play for the stars on Centre Court and sailed through his match in straight sets.

The Japanese brand is reported to be paying the Swiss superstar around £22 million a year for the next 10 years.

But it was his clothing that drew the most attention.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion was conspicuously missing his famous logo, a monogram of his initials, from his clothing.

Asked about this, he confirmed it is currently still the property of Nike.

He said: “So the ‘RF’ logo is with Nike at the moment, but it will come to me at some point.

“I hope, rather sooner than later, that Nike can be nice and helpful in the process to bring it over to me.

“It’s also something that was very important for me, for the fans really.

“It’s the process.

“But the good news is that it will come with me at one point.

“They are my initials. They are mine.”

However the logo was not altogether absent from the court, featuring on the defending champion’s shoes as he is yet to secure a new show deal.