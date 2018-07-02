In Pictures: Tennis fans enjoy sun-drenched start to Wimbledon

Tennis fans are enjoying a sun-drenched start to Wimbledon, with straw hats, shade and strawberries and cream the order of the day for spectators.

Here are some of the colourful scenes from the famous grounds of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The picture perfect flower displays at the All England Club are an annual treat (Steve Paston/PA)

Sarah Cassidy-Setoum, from the US, was dressed for the occasion when she joined in the British summer tradition of the Wimbledon queue (Philip Toscano/PA)

She wasn’t first in line though – Darius Platt-Vowles was all smiles after securing queue card number one (Philip Toscano/PA)

Swarms of spectators made their way into the grounds in an orderly fashion (Nigel French/PA)

Speaking of fashion, these fans went all out to look the part in their tennis whites (Steven Paston/PA)

In soaring temperatures, the water refill station will be a busy spot – this police officer topped up his bottle early on (John Walton/PA)

Henman Hill – or is it Murray Mound? – is always a popular spot on a sunny day (Steven Paston/PA)

A nice cool drink and it’s hats away (Steven Paston/PA)

It wouldn’t be a day out without a selfie (Steve Paston/PA)

But it’s a normal working day for some – spare a thought for these police officers who have a hot day ahead of them (Steven Paston/PA)