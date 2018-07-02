Menu

In Pictures: Tennis fans enjoy sun-drenched start to Wimbledon

Here are some of the colourful scenes from the famous grounds of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

A spectator wearing a sun hat with a sticker on saying 'I've queued in the sun' on day one of the Wimbledon Championships

Tennis fans are enjoying a sun-drenched start to Wimbledon, with straw hats, shade and strawberries and cream the order of the day for spectators.

General view across the grounds towards court one on day one of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The picture perfect flower displays at the All England Club are an annual treat (Steve Paston/PA)
Sarah Cassidy-Setoum from the US queuing in Wimbledon Park on day one of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon
Sarah Cassidy-Setoum, from the US, was dressed for the occasion when she joined in the British summer tradition of the Wimbledon queue (Philip Toscano/PA)
Darius Platt-Vowles holding queue card number one on day one of the Wimbledon Championships
She wasn’t first in line though – Darius Platt-Vowles was all smiles after securing queue card number one (Philip Toscano/PA)
Spectators are led into the grounds at the start of day one of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Swarms of spectators made their way into the grounds in an orderly fashion (Nigel French/PA)
Spectators are led into the grounds on day one of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Speaking of fashion, these fans went all out to look the part in their tennis whites (Steven Paston/PA)
A police officer refills his water bottle on day one of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
In soaring temperatures, the water refill station will be a busy spot – this police officer topped up his bottle early on (John Walton/PA)

Spectators sit in the sun on day one of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Henman Hill – or is it Murray Mound? – is always a popular spot on a sunny day (Steven Paston/PA)
Spectators enjoy the sun on day one of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
A nice cool drink and it’s hats away (Steven Paston/PA)
Spectators take a selfie on day one of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
It wouldn’t be a day out without a selfie (Steve Paston/PA)
Police presence within the grounds on day one of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
But it’s a normal working day for some – spare a thought for these police officers who have a hot day ahead of them (Steven Paston/PA)
Order of play board on day one of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
There are no hi-tech updates for the famous Order of Play board – just a humble ladder to help the staff add the results (Steven Paston/PA)
