Menu

Advertising

Ed Sheeran’s plans for private chapel on his estate refused

UK News | Published:

Council planning officers said the church tower would be in conflict with the prevailing landscape character of the village.

Ed Sheeran chapel plan refused

Pop star Ed Sheeran’s plans to build a private chapel at his estate in East Anglia have been refused.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter, who announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, in January, had submitted a planning application for the Saxon-style structure to Suffolk Coastal District Council.

However, permission was refused by planning officers under delegated powers, with a report stating this was due to the “principle of the unsustainable form of development in the countryside”.

Ed Sheeran
Concern had been raised about the welfare of great crested newts (Ben Birchall/PA)

It said the proposed 48ft (14.6m) church tower would be “in conflict with the prevailing landscape character, creating the impression of a second village church”.

Suffolk Wildlife Trust had also voiced concerns about the possible impact on great crested newts.

The proposed flint chapel would have held a congregation of around 24.

The application stated there was a need for the chapel as “it is every person’s right to be able to have a place of retreat for contemplation and prayer, for religious observance, celebration of key life and family milestones, marriages, christenings and so forth”.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News