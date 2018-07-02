Ed Sheeran’s plans for private chapel on his estate refused

Pop star Ed Sheeran’s plans to build a private chapel at his estate in East Anglia have been refused.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter, who announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, in January, had submitted a planning application for the Saxon-style structure to Suffolk Coastal District Council.

However, permission was refused by planning officers under delegated powers, with a report stating this was due to the “principle of the unsustainable form of development in the countryside”.

Concern had been raised about the welfare of great crested newts (Ben Birchall/PA)

It said the proposed 48ft (14.6m) church tower would be “in conflict with the prevailing landscape character, creating the impression of a second village church”.

Suffolk Wildlife Trust had also voiced concerns about the possible impact on great crested newts.

The proposed flint chapel would have held a congregation of around 24.

The application stated there was a need for the chapel as “it is every person’s right to be able to have a place of retreat for contemplation and prayer, for religious observance, celebration of key life and family milestones, marriages, christenings and so forth”.