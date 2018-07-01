What the papers say – July 1

Brexit, peace in the Middle East and the latest from the World Cup in Russia are among the stories making the front pages on Sunday.

Cabinet rifts lead the Sunday Times, with the paper reporting that Theresa May will stand up to “Brexit bullies” who are seeking a cleaner break from the European Union.

The Sunday Telegraph reports on “secret talks” between a Trump aide and Brexiteers – with the paper saying national security adviser John Bolton met with members of the European Research Group of Tory MPs last week in London.

The Sunday Telegraph reports on "secret talks" between a Trump aide and Brexiteers – with the paper saying national security adviser John Bolton met with members of the European Research Group of Tory MPs last week in London.

The Observer leads with analysis which the paper suggests shows that education reforms have increased inequality in schools.

The Independent says European Union negotiators have “abandoned all hope” that a Brexit deal will be sorted by October.

The Sunday Mirror reports the Duke of Cambridge wants to see lasting peace in the Middle East.

The Sunday People leads with the story of Malika Trotman who says she was forced to be a drugs mule.

The Mail on Sunday says more than 400 staff at the BBC are transsexual, reporting that a BBC executive was “stunned” by the findings of the survey which revealed the figures.

The Sunday Express carries the headline “Healthcare revolution” as the NHS marks its 70th anniversary with the paper reporting innovations including supplies being delivered by drone and DNA smartcards.

And the Daily Star on Sunday carries claims from former Love Island contestant Tyla Carr that aspects of the hit show are “faked”.