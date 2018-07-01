In pictures: Britain bakes in high summer temperatures

Britain has basked in warm temperatures as the heatwave continues.

Despite fine weather up and down the country, the Met Office issued a weather warning for thunderstorms – the first such advisory since the service was introduced.

Forecasters said storms may develop and bring torrential rain, hail and lightning to places in south-west England and Wales on Sunday. The yellow warning runs from 6am to 10pm, while the heatwave is set to continue for the rest of the week.

Messing about in boats on Hollow Ponds in Leytonstones, London (John Stilwell/PA)

People feel the heat in Embankment Gardens, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It’s a nice day for a zip line jaunt for these two daredevils above Bournemouth. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Palm trees and balmy conditions in Embankment Gardens in London. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Fancy a day on the beach? You and all these other people… a busy day at Bournemouth. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Competitors takes part in the Oxenhope Straw Race in Yorkshire. (Danny Lawson/PA)

Participants take part in the 2.5 mile race in fancy dress , carrying a 20kg bale of straw, while stopping for pints of beer along the route. (Danny Lawson/PA)

After all that effort, it’s time to cool off (Danny Lawson/PA)