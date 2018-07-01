Menu

In pictures: Britain bakes in high summer temperatures

The fine weather has continued – although there is a warning in some regions for storms.

Bournemouth

Britain has basked in warm temperatures as the heatwave continues.

Despite fine weather up and down the country, the Met Office issued a weather warning for thunderstorms – the first such advisory since the service was introduced.

Forecasters said storms may develop and bring torrential rain, hail and lightning to places in south-west England and Wales on Sunday. The yellow warning runs from 6am to 10pm, while the heatwave is set to continue for the rest of the week.

Summer boaters
Messing about in boats on Hollow Ponds in Leytonstones, London (John Stilwell/PA)
Sunbathers in London
People feel the heat in Embankment Gardens, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People on a zip line
It’s a nice day for a zip line jaunt for these two daredevils above Bournemouth. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People sit beneath palm trees
Palm trees and balmy conditions in Embankment Gardens in London. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People on the beach at Bournemouth
Fancy a day on the beach? You and all these other people… a busy day at Bournemouth. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Competitors at the Oxenhope Straw Race
Competitors takes part in the Oxenhope Straw Race in Yorkshire. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two race competitors dressed as Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un
Participants take part in the 2.5 mile race in fancy dress , carrying a 20kg bale of straw, while stopping for pints of beer along the route. (Danny Lawson/PA)
A man pours water on his head
After all that effort, it’s time to cool off (Danny Lawson/PA)
Paddleboarders
It’s a fine day for paddleboarding. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
