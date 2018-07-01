Advertising
In pictures: Britain bakes in high summer temperatures
The fine weather has continued – although there is a warning in some regions for storms.
Britain has basked in warm temperatures as the heatwave continues.
Despite fine weather up and down the country, the Met Office issued a weather warning for thunderstorms – the first such advisory since the service was introduced.
Forecasters said storms may develop and bring torrential rain, hail and lightning to places in south-west England and Wales on Sunday. The yellow warning runs from 6am to 10pm, while the heatwave is set to continue for the rest of the week.
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.