Girl dies after reportedly being thrown from bouncy castle – police

A young girl has died after reportedly being thrown from a bouncy castle, police said.

Officers were called to Lower Esplanade, Gorleston at about 11.15am on Sunday, Norfolk Constabulary said.

An investigation has been launched after a child sadly died following an incident in #Gorleston this morning >> https://t.co/nkFe5m65wB — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) July 1, 2018

The young girl was taken to the James Paget Hospital where she died.

Brandon Lewis, Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth, tweeted: “Absolutely tragic, thoughts are with family & friends, just so sad.”

A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), local authority and police has been launched into the circumstances around the incident.

Absolutely tragic, thoughts are with family & friends, just so Sad: Schoolgirl killed after being thrown from inflatable slide on packed beach – The Sun https://t.co/yQtGcoSE9c — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) July 1, 2018

The child’s next of kin have been informed.

Advertising

Images of the scene showed an area of the beach, with what appeared to be crumpled canvas and abandoned deck chairs, which has been cordoned off by Norfolk Police.

Uniformed officers are standing beside the fenced off area. There are also people in the background enjoying the hot weather.

The incident is the latest in which a fun day out with giant inflatables has turned to tragedy.

Married fairground workers William Thurston, 29, and Shelby Thurston, 26 – who were responsible for the “entirely preventable” death of a seven-year-old girl who was blown away in a bouncy castle they did not properly secure – were jailed for three years in June.

Advertising

Summer Grant was killed after a gust of wind lifted the inflatable from its moorings and sent it “cartwheeling” 300 metres down a hill at an Easter fair in Harlow, Essex, a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court had heard.

The couple, of Whitecross Road, Wilburton, near Ely, Cambridgeshire, were both found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence and of a health and safety offence following the incident on March 26 2016.

An inquest jury in May 2010 ruled the deaths of two County Durham women, who were killed when an inflatable artwork blew away, were accidental.

Elizabeth Anne Collings, 68, and Claire Furmedge, 38, died after the Dreamspace artwork blew free in Chester-le-Street in July 2006.

The huge walk-in structure – half the size of a football pitch – took off in a gust of wind with 20 visitors inside.

Ms Furmedge, from Chester-le-Street, and Ms Collings, from Seaham, died from injuries suffered when they fell from the artwork. Several others were badly hurt.

The inquest heard there were no detailed discussions about how the structure would be fixed to the ground.