Which ops could be rationed as NHS bids to save £200m?

NHS England has put forward proposals to reduce the number of people going through “unnecessary and risky” treatments.

The plans would see the commissioning of 17 procedures reduced or stopped with other, less invasive, treatments being used instead to save up to £200 million.

Four procedures will only be offered upon a request from the patient. These are:

– Snoring surgery

– Dilation and curettage for heavy menstrual bleeding

– Knee arthroscopies for osteoarthritis

– Injections for non-specific back pain.

A further 13 treatments will only be offered when certain conditions are met. These are:

– Breast reduction

– Removal of benign skin lesions

– Grommets for glue ear

– Tonsillectomy

– Haemorrhoid surgery

– Hysterectomy for heavy menstrual bleeding

– Removal of lesions on eyelids

– Removal of bone spurs for shoulder pain

– Carpal tunnel syndrome release

– Dupuytren’s contracture release

– Excision of small, non cancerous lumps on the wrist called ganglia

– Trigger finger release

– Varicose vein surgery