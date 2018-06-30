In Pictures: Thousands march in London to celebrate NHS

Tens of thousands of people joined a huge demonstration in central London to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS and call for extra funding for the health service.

Politicians, actors, musicians and union leaders addressed a rally demanding an end to cuts and a halt to privatisation of services.

Nurses, doctors and other health workers joined the protest, timed to mark the 70th anniversary on July 5.

