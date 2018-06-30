Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Thousands march in London to celebrate NHS

UK News | Published:

The march was timed to mark the 70th anniversary of the health service.

NHS march

Tens of thousands of people joined a huge demonstration in central London to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS and call for extra funding for the health service.

Politicians, actors, musicians and union leaders addressed a rally demanding an end to cuts and a halt to privatisation of services.

Nurses, doctors and other health workers joined the protest, timed to mark the 70th anniversary on July 5.

NHS 70th anniversary
Thousands gathered in central London for the march (John Stillwell/PA)
NHS 70th anniversary
Protesters take aim at Theresa May (John Stillwell/PA)
NHS 70th anniversary
Demonstrators protested against privatisation of services (John Stillwell/PA)
NHS 70th anniversary
Protests in central London (John Stillwell/PA)
NHS 70th anniversary
Thousands filled the streets (John Stillwell/PA)
NHS 70th anniversary
Campaigners called for extra funding for health services (John Stillwell/PA)
NHS 70th anniversary
A cake to mark the occasion (John Stillwell/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News