The Prime Minister was joined by Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson and the Princess Royal to mark Armed Forces Day in Llandudno, North Wales.

The 10th annual event saw regulars, reserves, their families and veterans gather in the seaside town.

Prime Minister Theresa May has visited Llandudno to mark National Armed Forces Day (Peter Byrne/PA)

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson (left) joined Mrs May and her husband Philip (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Princess Royal also attended the celebrations in the seaside town (Peter Byrne/PA)

Today The Princess Royal has attended an event in Llandudno to commemorate the National @ArmedForcesDay #ArmedForcesDay pic.twitter.com/tvtdbdTyyu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 30, 2018

The Princess Royal meets representatives from the Royal British Legion @PoppyLegion, Reserve Forces' and Cadets' Association and @BlindVeterans #ArmedForcesDay pic.twitter.com/qlEx4Kw61w — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 30, 2018

The PM was surrounded by confetti as she watched a parade (Peter Byrne/PA)

Advertising

A parade along the promenade (MoD)

Mrs May met members of the Red Arrows, who performed a display (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Red Arrows take to the skies (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight in the sky above Llandudno (Peter Byrne/PA)

Advertising

The PM met families attending the celebrations (Peter Byrne/PA)

She also chatted to members of the Armed Forces (Peter Byrne/PA)

Craftsman Ian Pew, 31 from Wishaw, a Recovery mechanic for 153 Recovery Company, 102 Bn Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, crosses paths with Darth Vader during Armed Forces Day at Kings Park in Stirling (MoD)