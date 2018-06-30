Belfast murder victim named as suspect questioned

A man murdered in Belfast on Thursday night has been named.

Robert Edward Joseph Molloy Jones, 30, was left seriously injured following an incident in the Parkmount Street area of north Belfast just after 9pm.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The father-of-one had been living close to where he was murdered but he was originally from Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch have launched a murder inquiry.

Update on north Belfast murder investigation https://t.co/CzFtaGqlHa — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) June 30, 2018

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of murder.

He remained in police custody on Saturday after detectives were granted an additional 36 hours to question him.

Police have not commented on what they believe the motive for the attack may have been.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery has re-issued an appeal for information.

“The community in the local area may hold vital information which could help to establish the circumstances surrounding Robert’s murder,” he said.

“I would like to thank the community for the help they have provided so far and would appeal to those with any information to contact detectives.

Dodds Appeals for Co-operation with Murder Investigationhttps://t.co/oDaMPNHcH5 — North Belfast DUP (@NorthBelfastDUP) June 29, 2018

“I would particularly like to speak with anyone who was in the area of Parkmount Street or Seaview Close between 8pm and 9.30pm on Thursday and who witnessed anything to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference 1487 of 28/06/18.”

North Belfast MP Nigel Dodds has urged full co-operation with police.

“This has caused great shock in this settled and close-knit community off North Queen Street,” the DUP representative said.

“I wish to appeal for full co-operation with the police, in what is now a murder investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family and friends at this time of sudden bereavement.”