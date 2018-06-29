What the papers say – June 30

Air pollution – and meat supplies being cut due to a lack of carbon dioxide – are among a mixed bag of stories appearing on the front of Saturday’s papers.

The Times leads with comments from NHS England’s medical director who is looking to save hundreds of millions of pounds annually by halting procedures which “are not effective”.

Tomorrow's front page: NHS chiefs to cut host of routine operations #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/5DkdYl1ZAI — The Times of London (@thetimes) June 29, 2018

The Daily Telegraph runs with the latest turn as Britain struggles with a shortage of carbon dioxide as the paper warns meet supplies could start to run low.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'CO2 crisis hits meat supplies' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/GXEReLM38j — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 29, 2018

IVF leads the Guardian, with the paper reporting that a growing number of areas in England have restricted or stopped the treatment being offered.

The Guardian front page, Saturday 30 June 2018: IVF services slashed as NHS bosses cut costs pic.twitter.com/8KWxpYWxP1 — The Guardian (@guardian) June 29, 2018

The Financial Times reports that Angela Merkel has won a “reprieve” after a tougher deal on refugee migration was struck at the EU.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 30 Junehttps://t.co/kjERDhDec7 pic.twitter.com/UGRm1yS6Gs — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 29, 2018

The i runs with a study which suggests that air pollution leads to 15,000 new cases of diabetes in a year.

The iweekend front page: Air pollution causes 15,000 new diabetes cases a year #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/fLeHk64rnh — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 29, 2018

The Independent runs with warnings about online propaganda which recruits young people into violence.

Care homes lead the Daily Mirror, which reports concerns from watchdogs.

The off-screen activities of two members of comedy Outnumbered lead the Sun

Tomorrow's front page: Telly's Outnumbered couple Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner have got together in real life. pic.twitter.com/EkxOXzAyYL — The Sun (@TheSun) June 29, 2018

The Daily Mail also runs with the carbon dioxide shortages, with Asda limiting sales of fizzy drinks to shoppers.

The police raid of a 74-year-old veteran leads the Daily Express, which says the move has caused “outrage”.

While the Daily Star reports the latest from the Hillsborough legal proceedings.