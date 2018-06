James Bay charms crowd with tartan trousers at TRNSMT festival

James Bay charmed the crowd on the opening day of TRNSMT festival, telling singing fans “You sound incredible” before launching into a cover of the classic track Simply The Best.

Bay said he had played some of the greatest gigs of his career in Glasgow and was honoured to be invited to play at the festival, now in its second year.

Wearing a pair of tartan trousers, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter, played a mix of older hits and tunes from Electric Light, released last month.

The set list included Hold Back The River, If You Ever Want To Be In Love and Wild Flowers. He also surprised the crowd with a stripped back version of Tina Turner hit Simply The Best.

Bay told revellers singing along: “You sound incredible. I genuinely can’t tell you how amazing it is to be back here.”

Around 40,000 people packed into Glasgow Green for the first day of TRNSMT, which has taken over from T in the Park as Scotland’s major summer music event.

James Bay performs at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Advertising

Jessie J, Kodaline, The Script and Tom Walker performed across two stages as the heatwave that saw Glasgow mark its hottest day on record on Thursday continued.

Bay told the Press Association ahead of his show: “It’s a baby festival, it’s new and for me it’s very exciting to be here.

“But to be honest, any excuse to come up to Glasgow and play a show. I have had some of the greatest shows of my time so far in Glasgow. I do really love playing to the people up here. They bring their own show. They bring their own party atmosphere.”

Talking about the response to Electric Light, the follow-up to debut Chaos And The Calm, he said: “My move was to evolve and not just be the same person as on the first album, to expand my palette and my sound, and all my fans are coming with me on that journey which is all I can ask for.

Advertising

“And I’m finding new people who didn’t necessarily listen to Chaos And The Calm but they’ve found Electric Light and they want to get on board.

“That’s all I could ask and hope for, and it’s awesome that it’s happening. It’s exciting to be back in that respect, and playing more shows and connecting with everybody again.”

The TRNSMT Saturday line-up includes Wolf Alice, Courteeners and a headline performance by Liam Gallagher.

Miles Kane, Interpol and the Arctic Monkeys will play the festival on Sunday, among others.

The following weekend will see performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, Texas, Jessie Ware and The Killers.

Danny O’Donoghue from The Script also wore tartan on stage (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Friday performer Tom Walker, whose song Leave A Light On has been a huge hit across Europe – reaching number one in France – as well as in the UK, said the good weather has been following him wherever he goes.

Walker, who has just returned from playing two festivals in Germany, said: “We’ve got 35 festivals this summer. The weather has been amazing everywhere we’ve been.

“I’m just so grateful for everyone supporting the song because it’s gone totally mad around Europe and then full circle back to the UK.”

The singer-songwriter, who was born in Glasgow, said TRNSMT looked like a “wicked” event.

“I’ve been absolutely buzzing about this for a couple of months now. It’s an honour to be here, I’m really excited,” he said.