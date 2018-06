Two and four-legged sunshine lovers have been cooling off with icy treats and dips in the water as temperatures are expected to remain high into the weekend and early next week.

Oussari, a male amur tiger, took a dip in the water at Dublin Zoo (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sea lions enjoyed fish from an ice block at the zoo (Brian Lawless/PA)

A swimmer took a dip in the Serpentine next to The London Mastaba by artist Christo (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meanwhile, ice-creams were in high demand at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Some simply longed for rest in the shade (Yui Mok/PA)

Others chose to make the most of the good weather with a walk in the park… (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

…or even a jog, such as this pair beside the Serpentine in Hyde Park (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In York, a woman enjoyed an ice lollipop while on a boat on the River Ouse (Danny Lawson/PA)