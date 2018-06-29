Fire breaks out in 12th floor flat in east London high-rise

A fire has broken out part-way up a block of high-rise flats in east London.

Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers were called to the fire in Wellington Way, Mile End, at 12.28pm, the London Fire Brigade said.

It said half of a 12th floor flat was alight.

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers have been called to a flat fire in Wellington Way in #MileEnd More info to follow pic.twitter.com/SHEWRjmGUI — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 29, 2018

The Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken more than 90 calls relating to the fire, it said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.