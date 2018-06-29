Advertising
Fire breaks out in 12th floor flat in east London high-rise
Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers are in attendance.
A fire has broken out part-way up a block of high-rise flats in east London.
Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers were called to the fire in Wellington Way, Mile End, at 12.28pm, the London Fire Brigade said.
It said half of a 12th floor flat was alight.
The Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken more than 90 calls relating to the fire, it said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
