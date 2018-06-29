Advertising
Anchorman star Will Ferrell drops into distillery for a dram
Staff at Tomatin distillery in the Highlands could not believe it when the Hollywood actor popped in for a tour.
Staff at a Highland whisky distillery were left starstruck when Anchorman actor Will Ferrell popped in for a tipple.
Ferrell dropped by the Tomatin distillery in Inverness-shire, where he was given a tour and a complimentary bottle of 18-year-old single malt.
Tomatin said the Zoolander and Blades of Glory star was visiting Scotland on a golf trip.
Wearing a flat cap and sports jacket, he smiled as he posed for photos with staff.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.