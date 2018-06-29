Menu

Advertising

Anchorman star Will Ferrell drops into distillery for a dram

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

Staff at Tomatin distillery in the Highlands could not believe it when the Hollywood actor popped in for a tour.

Actor Will Ferrell (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Staff at a Highland whisky distillery were left starstruck when Anchorman actor Will Ferrell popped in for a tipple.

Ferrell dropped by the Tomatin distillery in Inverness-shire, where he was given a tour and a complimentary bottle of 18-year-old single malt.

Tomatin said the Zoolander and Blades of Glory star was visiting Scotland on a golf trip.

Wearing a flat cap and sports jacket, he smiled as he posed for photos with staff.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News