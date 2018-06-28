Queen misses St Paul’s service due to summer cold

The Queen is suffering from a summer cold, forcing her to pull out of a service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Buckingham Palace said the 92-year-old is feeling “under the weather” and would not be present at Thursday’s event, which was being attended by Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

It is understood no doctor has been called and that the Queen would still travel to Windsor on Thursday afternoon for the weekend as planned.

A spokeswoman for the Palace said: “The Queen is feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning’s service at St Paul’s Cathedral marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of Michael and St George.”

The Queen, who was represented at the service by the Duke of Kent – Grand Master of the Order – has a busy schedule of events in Holyrood next week.

The Duke of Kent arrives at St Paul’s Cathedral for a service to mark the 200th anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She is known for her strong constitution and no-fuss approach to her infrequent illnesses.

Last month she had eye surgery to remove a cataract.

The Duke of Kent is representing The Queen at a Service @StPaulsLondon today to mark the 200th Anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George. pic.twitter.com/E2OXChVV70 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 28, 2018

She was treated as a day patient and did not cancel any engagements nor appearances, but was spotted wearing sunglasses.

In 2016 – the year she turned 90 – the monarch called time on her overseas travels, leaving long-haul destinations to the younger members of her family.

But she still has a busy diary of events, and in 2017 carried out 296 engagements.

The Order of St Michael and St George is one of the orders of chivalry from which honours are granted by The Queen on the advice of the Prime Minister each year. Find out more on https://t.co/utgjraQQv5 → https://t.co/yJmMgojMF0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 28, 2018

Ms Jolie was invited to Thursday’s service as a recipient of an honour from the Order, which is granted by the Queen on the advice of the Prime Minister. It is for distinguished services in connection with foreign affairs and service overseas.

A smiling Ms Jolie, looking elegant in a simple and fitted stone-coloured mid-calf dress with matching gloves and hat, was seen chatting to former Labour Defence Secretary and Nato secretary general Lord Robertson. She was admiring his ceremonial robes.

He attended in his role as chancellor of the order and was part of the main procession along with Sir Jeremy Greenstock, Britain’s former ambassador to the UN.

The cathedral is the home of the Chapel of the Order of St Michael and St George, which was formally dedicated in 1906.