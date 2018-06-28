Inquest into death of Love Island’s Sophie Gradon adjourned

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of former Love Island contestant Sophie Gradon who died last week.

The 32-year-old was found dead at her parents’ address in Ponteland, Northumberland, reportedly by her boyfriend.

Northumbria Police said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Gradon was crowned in 2009 (PA)

In a hearing in North Shields which lasted less than a minute, South Northumberland’s assistant coroner Trevor Carroll said: “Following initial inquiries, it is appropriate to open an inquest on her death and to also adjourn the inquest at this stage pending further inquiries in order to determine the cause of death.”

Gradon, who was named Miss Great Britain in 2009 and had been crowned Miss Newcastle the previous year, died on June 20.

Shocked beyond belief!!! RIP @sophiegradon sending all our love to Sophie’s family at this incredibly sad time ?xx — Miss Great Britain ® (@Official_MissGB) June 21, 2018

Her parents, Colin and Deborah Gradon, said in a statement to the Press Association on Wednesday: “It has been one week since we lost our precious daughter and we as a family are still coming to terms with our sudden loss. Our hearts are broken.

“We wish to say our goodbyes to Sophie in private so we ask that you

respect our family’s privacy during this arduous time.”