Boy, 16, arrested after 20-year-old fatally stabbed in north London

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and violent disorder after a fatal stabbing in north London.

Officers were called to Cavendish Road in Edmonton on Wednesday at around 6.30pm to reports of a fight between men armed with baseball bats.

A 20-year-old was found at the scene with stab wounds and was later pronounced dead, with the total number of murder investigations launched in London this year reaching at least 81.

The arrested boy, aged 16, has been taken to hospital for treatment and will be questioned later, Scotland Yard said.

The stabbing came on the same day that one of the country’s most senior police officers said “feral” knife attacks are happening across the capital.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan organised Wednesday’s London Knife Crime Summit, where Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Martin Hewitt said violence was increasing.

Mr Hewitt said: “If I was stood here five years ago, I would probably be talking about knife offences where there was generally a single puncture wound.

“We are now routinely seeing multiple stabbings. That is one individual stabbing somebody multiple times.

“Some of the CCTV footage that we see is shocking and quite frankly feral when you look at a group of individuals bearing down on another person.”

On the Edmonton incident, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “At this early stage officers retain an open mind as to motive.”

Officers have informed the man’s next of kin, police said.

Anyone with information should contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Several police cordons were in place on Thursday and there were a number of officers in the area.

A white forensic tent could be seen outside a convenience shop on the corner of Craig Park Road and Brettenham Road.

A resident of Cavendish Road, who did not want to be named, said there is a problem with gangs in the area.

“Gangs come round here and hang around in the park, I tell them to move on,” he added.

“I haven’t heard that anyone involved was local.”

Another couple, who also did not want to be named, said there is a problem with drug dealing in the area.

“The police only come here after a stabbing, they’re not here any other time,” the woman said.

“There’s lots of drug dealers and gangs around here.

“This isn’t the first time something like this has happened around here.

“We were in the park all of last week and didn’t see one single police officer.”