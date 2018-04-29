What the papers say – April 29

The Windrush row intensifies and fears are raised of alleged Russian meddling in the general election in Sunday’s papers.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has issued a call for Home Secretary Amber Rudd to resign over the Windrush scandal on the front page of The Observer.

OBSERVER: Sadiq Khan tells Rudd to quit as crisis threatens Tory poll hopes #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/A0oeZIMW7e — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 28, 2018

Meanwhile Sajid Javid, a son of Pakistani migrants, has told the Sunday Telegraph of his anger over the treatment of Windrush generation migrants, but urged ethnic minority voters not to abandon the party.

The front page of the Sunday Telegraph: 'Sajid Javid's Windrush fury: "It could have been me, my mum or my dad"' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/n13hsmYxGj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 28, 2018

The Sunday Times says it has seen evidence of Russian attempts to swing the 2017 election for Jeremy Corbyn, after analysing fake Twitter accounts with Swansea University researchers.

Tomorrow's front page: Russians tried to swing election for Corbyn #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/zNR76jL99k — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) April 28, 2018

In other news, The Independent says Theresa May is set to make an offer to the EU on immigration that would see “very similar” laws in place after Brexit, risking the anger of hardline Brexiteers.

The Government has been accused of trying to cover up sexual misconduct allegations about an MP, the Mail on Sunday says.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Tory whip ‘destroyed’ file on sex probe MP #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/t6dtUQgpWh — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 28, 2018

A member of the SAS and his wife played Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a security rehearsal for the royal wedding, the Sunday Express says.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: SAS soldiers act out Harry’s wedding #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/3y37B7MEFm — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 28, 2018

The Sunday Mirror has a report about Karen Matthews, who staged the kidnap of her daughter.

And the Sunday People says medics are boycotting a prison after NHS nurses were poisoned after inhaling the drug spice on a visit.