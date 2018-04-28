Boxer and 007 stunt woman to abseil down i360 tower

A professional boxer and a 007 stunt woman will abseil 450ft down the i360 moving observation tower.

The event takes place at the British Airways attraction in Brighton, East Sussex, on Saturday to raise money for the Rockinghorse charity.

Some 30 participants taking part will include boxer Chris Eubank Junior, Gemita Samarra – the lead stunt woman in James Bond film Spectre – as well as an 85-year-old daredevil grandmother.

Thrill seekers will descend from the glass pod viewing platform designed by the creators of the London Eye in an abseil described as unlike any other.

Funds raised will help pay for a new premature baby X-ray machine at the Royal Sussex County Hospital’s Trevor Mann Baby Unit.

The attraction is no longer allowed to claim it is the world’s tallest moving observation tower after the advertising watchdog said it was “misleading”.

It still holds the Guinness World Record for being the most slender tower with a diameter of 13ft (3.9m) at its widest point.