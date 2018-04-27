Menu

Advertising

Serial criminal to be sentenced for mowing down two young brothers

UK News | Published:

Robert Brown admitted causing the deaths of the two young brothers by dangerous driving at a hearing in March.

Robert Brown’s Ford Focus was found abandoned a short time after the crash (Aaron Chown/PA)

A serial criminal who killed two young brothers in a hit-and-run just six days after being released from prison for possessing a machete will be sentenced later.

Robert Brown admitted causing the deaths of Corey and Casper Platt-May, aged six and two, by dangerous driving on February 22.

The two boys were with their mother in MacDonald Road, Coventry, at around 2pm when a Ford Focus, driven by Brown, ploughed into them at more than 60mph in a 30mph zone.

Coventry hit and run
Robert Brown, 53, and Gwendoline Harrison, 42, admitted the charges (West Midlands Police/PA)

Brown admitted all charges against him last month – including two counts of death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance and using a motor vehicle without a licence.

His co-accused, Gwendoline Harrison, 42, who was the passenger in the car, admitted a charge of assault intending to resist arrest at the same hearing after she hit a member of the public as the pair tried to flee the scene.

Coventry hit and run
Casper Platt-May and six-year-old Corey Platt-May were killed (West Midlands Police/PA)

Brown, of Attwood Crescent and Harrison, of Triumph Close, both in Wyken, Coventry, will be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Friday.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News