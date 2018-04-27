Advertising
Serial criminal to be sentenced for mowing down two young brothers
Robert Brown admitted causing the deaths of the two young brothers by dangerous driving at a hearing in March.
A serial criminal who killed two young brothers in a hit-and-run just six days after being released from prison for possessing a machete will be sentenced later.
Robert Brown admitted causing the deaths of Corey and Casper Platt-May, aged six and two, by dangerous driving on February 22.
The two boys were with their mother in MacDonald Road, Coventry, at around 2pm when a Ford Focus, driven by Brown, ploughed into them at more than 60mph in a 30mph zone.
Brown admitted all charges against him last month – including two counts of death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance and using a motor vehicle without a licence.
His co-accused, Gwendoline Harrison, 42, who was the passenger in the car, admitted a charge of assault intending to resist arrest at the same hearing after she hit a member of the public as the pair tried to flee the scene.
Brown, of Attwood Crescent and Harrison, of Triumph Close, both in Wyken, Coventry, will be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Friday.
