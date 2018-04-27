Serial criminal to be sentenced for mowing down two young brothers

A serial criminal who killed two young brothers in a hit-and-run just six days after being released from prison for possessing a machete will be sentenced later.

Robert Brown admitted causing the deaths of Corey and Casper Platt-May, aged six and two, by dangerous driving on February 22.

The two boys were with their mother in MacDonald Road, Coventry, at around 2pm when a Ford Focus, driven by Brown, ploughed into them at more than 60mph in a 30mph zone.

Robert Brown, 53, and Gwendoline Harrison, 42, admitted the charges (West Midlands Police/PA)

Brown admitted all charges against him last month – including two counts of death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance and using a motor vehicle without a licence.

His co-accused, Gwendoline Harrison, 42, who was the passenger in the car, admitted a charge of assault intending to resist arrest at the same hearing after she hit a member of the public as the pair tried to flee the scene.

Casper Platt-May and six-year-old Corey Platt-May were killed (West Midlands Police/PA)

Brown, of Attwood Crescent and Harrison, of Triumph Close, both in Wyken, Coventry, will be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Friday.