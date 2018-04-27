Russell Brand ‘rushes to mother’s hospital bedside after serious car crash’

Russell Brand’s 71-year-old mother was rushed to hospital after being badly injured in a hit-and-run car crash.

Barbara Brand was travelling in the back of the comedian’s chauffeur-driven Audi A8 when it collided with a Vauxhall Astra near Brentwood, Essex, on Thursday morning, according to the Sun.

The chauffeur, in his 40s, was also hurt in the crash and taken to hospital for treatment.

Essex Police told the paper their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman added that officers were searching for the driver of the Astra, who had fled the scene.

Russell Brand was reported to have rushed to his mother’s bedside (PA)

Both cars were damaged on their front ends.

Brand cancelled a gig in Scotland on Thursday night, citing a “personal emergency” as he reportedly rushed to his mother’s bedside.

The performance at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen was part of Brand’s Re:Birth tour.

A statement on the theatre’s website said: “Due to a personal emergency Russell’s promoters regrettably announce the postponement of Russell’s tour date at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

POSTPONEMENT OF RUSSELL BRAND:REBIRTH TONIGHT AT HIS MAJESTY'S THEATRE more details here: https://t.co/nHMZ07MFQ5 Please can everyone Retweet this so we can let everyone know. — Abdn Performing Arts (@APAWhatsOn) April 26, 2018

“Please keep hold of your tickets. Tickets holders will be contacted about the rescheduling of the show very soon.

“We realise this will cause huge disappointment but we will do everything we can to reschedule the date and will be in touch with you soon.”

The crash is said to have happened at 11.40am on Thursday.

Essex Police told the Sun: “The Audi driver and passenger, a man in his 40s and woman in her 70s, were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“The occupant of the Astra had left the scene. Inquiries are ongoing to locate them.”