Men hit by car outside mosque

Two men have been injured after they were hit by a car outside a mosque.

West Midlands Police said they have not ruled out the potential that the incident on Ettington Road in Aston, Birmingham, could be terror-related.

The men, who are both in their twenties, were struck at 2.15pm on Friday and officers were called after reports that both had been hurt.

One victim was said to have suffered a head injury and the other has been described as walking wounded, the force said.

Police at the scene in Ettington Road in Aston (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Detective Inspector Greg Evans, of the force’s CID, said: “The investigation is at an early stage and we’re still trying to establish exactly what has happened.

“At this time we have not ruled in or out the potential that this could be terror-related but we’re keeping an open mind until we have investigated further.

“I’d really like to hear from anyone who has any information or CCTV of the incident or who may have dash cam footage.”

Advertising

Local people said two men were left covered in blood after the incident, with one victim being knocked on to the bonnet of a parked car, which police have since covered with a blue forensic tent.

A worshipper who was attending prayers at the mosque, who declined to give his name, said: “It was shocking to see the guys afterwards.

“It was like something out of a movie and it was really, really shocking.”

Community activist Desmond Jaddoo urged local people not to speculate about the motive for the incident, amid rumours that it may be linked to a dispute between groups of youths.

Advertising

Mr Jaddoo told the Press Association: “It’s concerning what’s happened today. Two young men have been injured quite badly and it’s caused a lot of tension within the local community at present.

“Clearly there is a need for calm.

“The police need to be allowed to conduct their investigations and personally I would urge anyone who knows anything about what has happened to contact the police.”