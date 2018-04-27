Advertising
Man, 35, charged with murdering mother-of-three Hollie Kerrell
The 28-year-old’s body was found on Thursday.
A 35-year-old man has been charged with the murder of mother-of-three Hollie Kerrell.
Christopher Llewellyn Kerrell, of Whitton, a village near Knighton, Powys, is accused of killing the 28-year-old whose body was found on Thursday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death and Kerrell will appear in court on Saturday.
Ms Kerrell, who lived in Knighton, was last seen at her home on Sunday.
“There was never a dull moment with our quirky, funny Hollie around.
“She was the glue that held our family together and she will be missed terribly.”
