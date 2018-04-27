Advertising
In video: Saint’s stolen heart returned to Dublin cathedral
The relic had been taken from Christ Church Cathedral in 2012.
The 800-year-old heart of Dublin’s patron saint, St Laurence O’Toole, has been recovered by police six years after it was stolen.
The relic, described as a “priceless treasure” by church leaders, was taken from Christ Church Cathedral in 2012. It was presented to the Archbishop of Dublin the Most Rev Dr Michael Jackson by Garda Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy.
